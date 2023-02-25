JT 9s postponed

The tournament start is rescheduled for February 28. Tournament director, Bagelo Solien said the heavy down pour early this week flooded the entire field with debris from the hillside and drain.

Solien said due to unusual weather pattern they were unable to get the games started this week.

He said with clouds cover over Moresby South Stadium did not help dry the field properly with the ground still too wet and soft.

This means the senior women's and U20 matches deferred to next week" he said.

Solien said the draws remain the same as of round one to three and again urged all team to be early for their respective games.

Director again apologized for the inconvenience. As per initial plan, the tournament will start with U20 and Open Women games next week to be followed by Open Men the week after.