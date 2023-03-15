JT 9s launched

Patron and Moresby Souths Member Justin Tkatchenko officiated at the launch that coincided with day-one of the Senior Men’s competition which will run for the next three days before the finals on Sunday.

Tkatchenko launched the 2023 edition of the JT Super 9s Cup flanked by captains of last year’s Cup winners and runners up.

While on a busy work schedule, the local MP would not miss the special event and was at the venue on time to do the honors.

Tkatchenko embraced by fans and supporters spoke passionately about his vision to initiate such a major rugby league 9s tournament to engaged youths,(boys and girls) from his electorate and provide an alternative pathway to further their football careers.

Meanwhile, after delays the JT Super 9s senior men’s competition eventually started yesterday with 52 teams out to battle for this year’s silverware.

The senior men’s round robin games will continue today before the top 16 teams advance to the quarter finals on Thursday.

The semi-finals will be on Saturday before the Cup grand final on Sunday.