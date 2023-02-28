JT 9s kicks off

The first leg of the tournament will feature the U20 boys and Open Women’s competitions which will run for the next three days, before the playoffs to determine who goes into the grand final next week.

This year marks the 13th edition of the Moresby South Rugby League JT 9s tournament, an initiative of the local MP Justin Tkatchenko to engage and provide a pathway for youths in his electorate.

The start of the tournament was deferred from last week due to unsafe conditions of the playing surface after heavy rain.

Tournament Director Bagelo Solien said after the slight delay he’s happy that all the teams turned up ready to play.

For the senior men’s competition which starts next week, 44 teams have enlisted for the challenge and makes it interesting to see who will lift the cup at the end of the tournament.

Solien said last year’s defending champions Waidex and runner-up Ave RLC will compete as be there as well.

Meantime, he said this is an open tournament with no restrictions on current or former PNG Kumuls, PNG Hunters, PNG Orchids and Digicel Cup players, as it is a good experience and opportunity to rub shoulders with elite players.

The Moresby South Rugby League will use this event as pre-season to prepare for season proper.