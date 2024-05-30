JOHSTON ARRIVES BACK IN POM

Johnston is accompanied by teammates Ben Lovett and Sean Keppie, who is a first-timer in PNG.

Kumul No.294 Alex Johnston is back in Port Moresby not only as Lae Biscuit’s brand ambassador but as a national rugby league star his engagement with the community especially schools would inspire young boys and girls to run rugby league clinics in selected schools and also promoting healthy habits and encouraging the children to work hard in school.

Johnston and teammates BenLovett and Sean Keppie, Johnston were warmly welcomed at Jackson’s airport by the Lae Biscuits welcome party. Johnston expressed gratitude for the warm welcome saying he always loves coming back home and looking forward to getting engaged with the community under Lae Biscuit’s Pawa Energy Drink brand promotion.

Johnston also thanked the Lae Biscuit company for giving him this opportunity to come over and give back to the community in PNG which is massive.

For his take on the PNG NRL Bid campaign, Johnston did not want to pre-empt anything at the moment but he’s 100% behind PNG having the next NRL team. He added having programs like grassroots footy and little clinics like this and educating the kids about good habits should help charter the way forward.

Rabbitohs playmates Ben Lovett and Sean Keppie were equally excited and looking forward to the PNG experience. Lovett first came to PNG when he was 15 years while Keppie is relishing his first trip up to PNG.