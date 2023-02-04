Jiwaka native impresses

The Jiwaka native who made a move to join the East New Britain franchise Gurias last season was just the impetus, he needed to get a second shot at making the Hunters, after missing out

in 2019.

Voted Five-eight of the Year at the 2022 Digicel Cup Awards Night, Saki believes it’s a divine blessing from above making the Hunters final cut. It was second time lucky for him, after falling

short of making the team in 2019 under Matt Church.

Saki first burst onto the Digicel Cup scene for his local franchise Waghi Tumbe in 2018 and 2019. As a young inexperienced but enthusiastic footballer Saki had set his personal goal looked in and that’s to discipline himself, work hard at training and learn as much as he can to improve his game.

After missing out on making the final squad in 2019, Saki humbly took it as a challenge and remained level headed working hard in his game at the Digicel cup level through the pandemic

period between 2020 and 2022.

Story short, perseverance, hard work and patience has eventually paid off the Jiwaka lad. Saki says though preseason training had been tough, he’s always putting in 100 percent plus effort to his work which is now paying off.

Saki reflects back on his journey starting at Tumbe to the Gurias last year admitting he’s learned a lot from the experience to improve his game.

With the squad now being trimmed down to 25, Saki is just working through the process by taking one thing at a time but if he makes through he’s ready to take it with both hands.