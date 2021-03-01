Jiwaka claimed Ipatas Cup

The boys from Jiwaka led by Waghi Tumbe duo Saki Peter at five-eight and Joe "the tank"Frank in the center set the platform for their team in the first half with former Rabaul Guria prop Gene Markham opening the scoring with a try only minutes into the contest followed by Saki Peter with good ball skill, the footwork and speed slipping through Ninjas defence to race away to score untouched at 12-0 until halftime.

In second stanza was a display of brutal defense resulting countless drop balls but both teams kept their cool.

Pride scored again on the 70th minute through lockforward Sam Ngend to build on their at 18 -0.

With the never give up attitude, Ninjas finally cracked the Pride line through Mendi Muruks five-eight and play maker Milex Winis, which he converted successfully to put the score at 18-6 in Pride's favor until fulltime.

At the post match Northern Pride were presented the prestigious CCI Cup, and the ultimate major cash prize of K50,000.

Runners Up Kroton East West Ninjas were awarded K25,000.

A 3rd place Morobe Pride-K15,000, and a 4th place Strickland Raiders received K10,000.

In the Women's grand final, OWans beat Goroka Select 14-8.