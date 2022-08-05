Jacks of PNG Partners with Team PNG

Jacks of PNG has sealed a two-year merchandise partnership which saw the PNGOC award the supplier the licensing rights to its Team PNG brand to manufacture, advertise and distribute Team PNG merchandise apparel for the two-year period.

The merchandising agreement allows the PNGOC to provide its Team PNG trademark to Jacks of PNG to create an agreed range of Team PNG supporter apparel for the public to purchase from all Jacks of PNG retail outlets.

In addition to the licensing agreement, Jacks of PNG has also pledged sponsorship in kind to the PNGOC to the value of K100,000 over the two-year period (2022-2023).

The value in kind sponsorship covers the walkout uniforms and accessories for Team PNG to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and 2023 Solomon Islands Pacific Games in addition to Board and staff uniforms for the organisation.

Welcoming the partnership, PNGOC Secretary General Auvita Rapilla said, “Jacks PNG came on board last year sponsoring Team PNG’s walk out uniform for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and we are pleased to see this partnership extend to include Team PNG Merchandise”.

Rapilla acknowledged and thanked Jacks of PNG Board for having the confidence in the Team PNG brand and for taking up this new challenge, to market and promote the Team PNG merchandise to the public despite the ongoing pandemic environment, which had made securing sponsorship within the business landscape in PNG difficult.

“Jacks of PNG have identified with our Team PNG brand and values. This partnership will allow the general public to share in the pride of the nation by donning the colours of Team PNG branded apparel in support of the multi-sporting events that we travel and attend each year.

“Now you too can support Team PNG by visiting your nearest Jacks of PNG shop and purchasing your own official Team PNG supporter merchandise,” Rapilla said.

City Pharmacy Limited Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Navin Raju said it was a great honour for its Jacks of PNG brand to partner with the PNGOC.

They look forward for further creative collaborations to create value and build on the existing signature Team PNG brand that will connect and resonate with all Papua New Guineans and Team PNG supporters.

Raju added, “Having this sponsorship will greatly assist the PNGOC as 2023 will be a big year because of the Pacific Games, which will be held in Honiara, Solomon Islands where Team PNG will be sending a big contingent”.