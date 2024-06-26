It’s Game on for Origin 2

While the main game will be what's on the minds of most, it's not all that will be taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tonight as the state of Victoria turns it on for what will be a near-capacity crowd for the Origin series opener.

A changed New South Wales Blues side will make the trek to the Melbourne Cricket Ground in an attempt to keep the 2024 State of Origin series alive against the Queensland Maroons.

The Blues have made five changes for Game 2 of the series.

The first - and compulsory one of those - was to replace Joseph Suaalii. He is out suspended for the hit on Walsh, with superstar and possible X-Factor Latrel Mitchel coming back into the side for his first match in a sky blue jersey since 2021.

Elsewhere, Dylan Edwards is back into the side for James Tedesco after being replaced during the camp for Game 1 with injury, while Nicho Hynes has also been axed from the spine. Mitchel Moses comes into the team for him with a mandate of improving the kicking game.

Cameron Murray is also back from injury to replace Cameron McInnes, while Hudson Young miss out on the bench which has been rebalanced. In his place, utility Connor Watson comes into the side with the ability to play hooker or across the backline positions.

The big call from Billy Slater was to drop Selwyn Cobbo. The coach explained after his squad selection that Cobbo's axing was a mix of form and fitness, but it's understood he would have been fit to play by Wednesday evening if selected.

In his place is Kurt Capewell who himself has only just come back from injury and has struggled for form at the Warriors, but he has never let Queensland down before.

Felise Kaufusi is the other man on the side to replace J’maine Hopgood with the middle forward to miss out with a back injury after making his Origin debut in Game 1.

Queensland was also sloppy in patches though, and, without major changes, will rely on the same group of 17 to do the job again, with the likes of Harry Grant needing improved performances for the Maroons to repeat the result they managed in Sydney.

Queensland would love nothing more than a dead rubber back at home, but there is little doubt they will be up against it during Game 2 against a fired-up Blues side looking to make amends for Game 1, and capitalise on a similar effort level with an even playing field.

The teams:

New South Wales Blues

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Latrell Mitchell 5. Zac Lomax 6. Jarome Luai 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Jake Trbojevic 9. Reece Robson 10. Payne Haas 11. Liam Martin 12. Angus Crichton 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson 15. Isaah Yeo 16. Haumole Olakau'atu 17. Spencer Leniu

Reserves: 18. Mitchell Barnett 19. Cameron McInnes

Queensland Maroons

1. Reece Walsh 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Ben Hunt 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Jaydn Su'a 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Kurt Capewell

Reserves: 18. Dane Gagai 20. Trent Loiero