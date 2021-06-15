Isuzu Yellow lose round 2

After a close loss the previous day to table toppers, Isuzu Black, Yellow were looking to bounce back but faced an Isuzu Red side desperate for a win.

Isuzu Red batting first compiled the best innings of the tournament to date, posting a highly competitive total of 6/257. The innings had consistent contributions throughout with the experienced players leading the way.

Jason Kila was once again a multiple wicket taker for Yellow, with 3/53 continuing his promising form though the tournament thus far. His fellow Barra, Riley Hekure, chimed in with 2/47 off his 9 overs, including removing Hiri Hiri as he looked to accelerate the innings.

Isuzu Yellow lost Mavara Hekure with the score on 12, which brought Jason Kila in to partner Kipling Doriga and they both began to look comfortable at the crease.

Doriga (22) lost his wicket in the 11th over and then with Kila (20) following in the 16th over, Yellow started losing wickets and could not stop the slide, eventually bowled out for 103.

Hiri Hiri backed up his effort with the bat by taking 4/24 with the ball in a player of the match performance. Dogodo Bau and Damien Ravu both kept up the pressure on the Yellow batsmen with tight bowling spells finishing with a wicket each.

Coach Sandri, commenting on game six, said: “It was a great effort by Isuzu Red, all the players contributed in a good team win. They applied scoreboard pressure in the first innings and unfortunately, Yellow were not up to that challenge.

“It would have been nice to see another score in excess of 200 applying pressure in this game today though.

“We do experiment within this tournament, moving players around in the batting order and managing player loads in general so there will be inconsistencies at times. It is an opportunity to try different scenarios, and players, so with that I accept some margins will occur but we are conscious of focusing on the end goal.”

The emphatic win by Isuzu Red will supply a much needed boost of confidence while Yellow are left with no points from round two and will need to regroup as round three of the Isuzu Cup continues on Friday.

(Player of the match, Hiri Hiri)