Isuzu Cricket Tournament Launched

The event was attended by tournament naming rights sponsor, Boroko Motors through its Isuzu brand.

Today’s Isuzu National Cup 50 over Cricket Tournament marks the resumption of the Cricket PNG’s revised programs after the National Pandemic Controllers office gave clearance last week.

Officiating at the launch today were GM Boroko Motors, Michael Townsley and Cricket PNG Vice Chairman, Rio Fiocco.

The sponsorship partnership between Cricket PNG and Boroko Motors through their Isuzu brand has been an enormous boost for the competition to continue over amidst the covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Vice Chairman of Cricket PNG Rio Fiocco said with the Isuzu National 50 over cricket competition starting up again this weekend, the players are really itching to go after the long break.

He said with the ICC T20 World Cup coming up later on this year, this competition will help the Baramundis with their preparations towards the world cup in India.

The Isuzu National 50 over Cricket Tournament will run for over 6 weeks starting this Friday culminating in the grand final in week 7. The competition comprises of three teams namely Black, Red and Yellow each with 13 players.