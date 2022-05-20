Isuzu cricket launch

The launch today signifies the ongoing commitment by Boroko Motors Group of Companies to Cricket PNG and as major brand sponsor of the Tournament.

Cricket PNG CEO Craig Campbell said, “This is the 3rd year running that Boroko Motors has come onboard again to sponsor the major event.”

He said they are very grateful for the sponsorship partnership because the company has stuck with Cricket PNG for the last two years even in the midst of the pandemic.

Campbell said, “The Isuzu Cup 2022 Tournament has continued to provide a nice platform for our up and coming cricketers both boys and girls before the can compete at the international level.”

In terms of development pathways, Cricket PNG has also partnered with Bank South Pacific through the BSP School Kriket Program to provide cricket education to students, teachers and parents, mainly focusing on teaching the basic skills and rules of cricket.