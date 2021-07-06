Isuzu Black eyes finals

After some indifferent form, Isuzu Black needed this win to regain confidence as they enter this weekend’s grand final against the Reds to see who will win the Isuzu National One Day Cup.

Black elected to bat first and got off to the worst possible start, losing opener Gaudi Toka’s first ball of the innings, bowled by Kabua Vagi, who also picked up the second wicket of Siaka LBW for 15.

Ainui Ere from the Poreporena Club looked settled in a solid 48 run partnership with Vala before both were dismissed in quick succession for 27 and 35 respectively.

Young Barra, Simon Atai, then occupied the crease, batting well with the lower order to finish on 78 not out. His maturity and determination in his innings helped Isuzu Black to 9/214 off the allotted fifty overs. He had great support from young Hula product, Malcom Apporo, with 30 at nearly a run a ball before falling LBW to CJ Amini.

Daure Lohia continues to be a proven wicket taker for Isuzu Red with another three wicket haul, finishing with 3/31, including the important wicket of Assad Vala.

CJ Amini and Kabua Vagi both grabbed two wickets each to restrict Isuzu Black to a chaseable total.

Isuzu Red again trialled an experimental batting lineup, dropping Ura down to five with Hiri and Amini providing a strong middle order. However, with the top three in Bau, Vare and Gavera all out early, it placed immense pressure on that middle order and with Ura departing for 18 with the score at 5/52, the writing was on the wall. It then went from bad to worse as both Hiri and Amini were back in grandstand without much addition to the score.

Daure Lohia not only topped the wicket takers for Isuzu Red, he also topped the batting with 20 runs in a disappointing team total as they capitulated to be all out for 109.

Michael Charlie got among the wickets for Isuzu Black with 3/22, sharing the honours with his experienced teammates, Nosiana Pokana 3/21 and Lega Siaka 3/26.

Player of the match was rightfully awarded to Simon Atai, who caught the coach’s eye.

Coach Carl Sandri, commenting after the game, said: “I was impressed with Simon’s innings. He has been getting starts and today seemed a bit of a breakthrough of innings for him, this is exactly what we want to see leading into the CWC and T20 World Cup. It was also pleasing to see Michael getting some reward for his hard work.”

Isuzu Black finish the competition atop the ladder and will head into this weekend’s grand final as favorites against Isuzu Red, who will be determined to reverse this result and claim the trophy.