Isou surprise Dabaris

The match was marred with a lot of handling errors. Both teams struggled for points for the entire contest.

The low scoring contest was attributed to lack of good game management and control by the spine, let alone discipline in their execution.

With both teams coming off consecutive losses, it did not help their cause mentally as they struggled to get into any sort of rhythm in their offensive, coughing up a lot of possession.

After much of back and forth by both teams without points, Isou conceded a penalty for a high shot to give Dabaris a gift two points from right in front.

In the 28th minute Dabaris were in again, this time from a well weighted kick by Lote Kuman towards the posts which ended up in the hands of No.6 Mathew Wauwe, who scored for a 8-0 lead until halftime.

Isou came out of the sheds with a bit of urgency in their ball control and execution in the second stanza. From an attacking opportunity inside Dabaris half, they were able to convert pressure into a two pointer from a penalty kick to trail 2-8.

Isou was looking the better side in the second half with slick ball control. Again from another raid into Dabaris half, a beautiful shift to the right edge saw lanky No.2 Kenny Laho dive over for a four pointer with conversion missed to trail 6-8.

Dabaris somehow got some momentum back in the final quarter. From a Kuman bomb into Isou’s half, Lega Batia got to the ball first to set up speed machine Douglas Pirika to streak over the corner but lost it over the line after video review.

Much to their relief, Isou got two points back from a successful penalty kick by Simon Arana to level the scores 8 all with a grand stand finish looming.

A dangerous tackle by Dabaris 30 out from their own line would decide the outcome of the low scoring encounter with Arana knocking the ball over to close the deal 10-8 Isou’s favor.