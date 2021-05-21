Isou Look For Experience

Since its inception the Gulf franchise has struggled through a number of depressing seasons including last year where they finished up well below the top 6.

Under former Kumul and PNG Hunters Assistant Coach Nigel Hukula the Gulf franchise is now taking a new approach to restore some pride and rebuild confidence among the playing group.

Hukula said since appointed head coach last year,the team really struggled to remain consistent and stay competitive due to lack of good leadership on the field and experience.

He said this year they have acquired the services of number of experienced hands including former PNG Hunters duo Bland Abavu duo Roger Laka who will provide direction and leadership for the team moving forward.

Former Hunters and Mioks half back Roger Laka said since joining the camp in the offseason his experience and leadership is beginning to rub off on the team.

PRK Gulf Isou have been scheduled to meet Central Dabaris in the opening round of the Digicel Cup tentatively set for May,29.