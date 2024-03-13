Island Boxing Promotion Set

President Henry Miria said this would create a platform where aspiring boxers can compete at the highest level and make a meaningful impact locally and internationally.

Miria said: "We believe in the power of boxing to unite communities, instill discipline, and transform lives. Our goal is to create a platform where aspiring boxers can hone their skills, compete at the highest level, and ultimately, make a meaningful impact on the global stage."

In addition to promoting sporting excellence, Island Boxing Promotions is committed to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and gender equality within the sport.

By providing equal opportunities for athletes of all backgrounds and identities, the organization will create a more equitable and inclusive boxing community that reflects the rich diversity of Papua New Guinea.

Miria who is also a representative in Oceania of the Inter-World Boxing Organization said, as part of its ongoing efforts, Island Boxing Promotions will be rolling out a series of initiatives, including talent scouting programs, coaching clinics, and promotional events.