Island Boxing Promotion Returns for 2024

The grand opening of the Island Boxing Promotion had some interesting bouts for the youths in what is promising to be a good boxing year for the association.

The Island Boxing Promotion is back and will be running the competition after it ceased for some time. The competition will allow young boxers from the province to make it into the provincial and national teams and contribute meaningfully to society.

Mekeo Local Level Government President, Henry Maino, who was one of the guest speakers at the Island Boxing Promotion opening program urges youths of Central Province to take this opportunity as a career path.

“Those of you who want to come and take up boxing game here, it’s a career path. Now, Papua New Guinea athletes are traveling the world because of sports,” said Maino.

Maino said this could be the opportunity for Young men to prosper in Boxing and travel the world like other national representative athletes.

Robert Jerome who was one of the speakers at the Island Boxing opening program spoke highly of the boxing promotion and the impact it would have on the lives of young people participating in the tournament. Jerome emphasized that this event is more than just fighting in the boxing ring.

Jerome said, “Sports brings about unity and sportsmanship in Skills and Talents. It also brings about discipline. It reduces law and order issues and we encourage the youths, especially young people to engage in activities as such.”

The Island Boxing Promotion will host both amateur and professional boxing at the event. At the opening event, there were some boxing bouts to showcase the boxing tournament. The fights will be held on Sundays after every two weeks.