ISC round 8 wrap

The Mackay Cutters left empty handed after a heart-breaking final minute loss to their rivals.

Playing a man down for much of the contest, the Cutters matched the Pride step for step until a final minute try sealed their fate in the thriller.

On Sunday, Tweed Heads Seagulls recorded their biggest winning margin since 2015 with a 54-12 defeat against Brisbane Tigers at Piggabeen Sports Complex, proving they are a genuine contender in the Intrust Super Cup competition.

Five-eighth Lindon McGrady converted all of Tweed’s nine tries, three from right on the touchline, and added a try of his own for a career-best 22 points as the Seagulls came from behind for the seventh time in eight games this season.

South Logan Magpies and Central Capras locked up at 16-16, the potential for a Capras upset was on the cards only for the Magpies to run away with the victory, 34-20, much to the disappointment of the local Rockhampton crowd.

At Bishop Park in Brisbane, Norths Devils withstood a decisive second-half assault from Sunshine Coast Falcons to claim their seventh win of the Intrust Super Cup season with a 34-22 victory.

The Devils paid tribute to their strong First Nations history in the Intrust Super Cup’s Indigenous Round, wearing specially-made jerseys.

Currently sitting in top 5 are Wynnum Manly, Norths Devils, Tweed Heads Seagulls, Northern Pride and South Logan Magpies.

This weekend, the split round continues with PNG Hunters vs Redcliff Dolphins, Ipswich Jets vs Wynnum Manly and Burleigh Bears vs Blackhawks, and Ipswich Jets who were on bye on the weekend.