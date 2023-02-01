Ipatas Cup finals to resume

The games will commence with the first 16 of the Western-end before the move to the Eastern-end leg of the finals.

The 2022 edition of the annual event also celebrates its 20th anniversary of uninterrupted rugby league games since 2002 making it the biggest and longest running offseason rugby league competition in the country.

With the finals set to start next week, CCIC Manager Sam Koi yesterday called a media conference to announce the commencement of competition and confirmed venues and the number the of teams mostly from the Highlands region that have qualified for the finals.

Koi said the finals kick-off with the elimination process which will feature Western Highlands, Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga, while the Eastern End leg will have teams from Jiwaka, Morobe, Kainantu, Ramu and Eastern Highlands.

For the semi and grand finals, Koi said they will confirm the dates and venues after they complete Western and Eastern-end finals and confirm the final top 4 play-off to determine who goes into the big cup decider for the 2022edition.

A hefty price money of K100,000 in total will be up for grabs. Cup winners will walk off with K50,000, runner-up is K25,000 and third placing team wins K15,000 and K10,000 for the fourth placing.