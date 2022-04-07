International Sports Day Celebrated

The IDSDP is a worldwide event sanctioned by the United Nations under this year’s theme “Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for all-The Contribution of Sport.

The International Day of Sports for Development and Peace is celebrated the world over to recognize sports as a tool for championing human rights and promoting sustainable development since 2017.

To commemorate the event, the day was celebrated with various fun games and sporting activities. For the first time this year’s celebration involved children from the Cheshire homes and Full Gospel Academy in Hohola as part of their inclusive program.

NRL PNG Games Development Officer, Roland Andare said this year they have decided to involve children with special needs to promote their inclusive programe in sports.

The celebrations also brought out joy and laughter from some parents and guardians who came out to support the boys and girls participate in the various fun games.