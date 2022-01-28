Interest Picks Up For Tournament

Tournament director, Bagelo Solien said only seven teams, Harbour City Tornados, Waidex 1, Tuna Bay, K-Kogea, SSPB, Taurama Sedu, 3Y Brothers, Mekeo Ave have paid up their registration fees and are confirmed to participate in the tourney.

Solien said that eight spots are available and it is on first come, first serve basis to confirm participation. He said more teams aexpected spaces will run out soon by end of this week or next.

Tournament Director, Bagelo Solien said picking up registration form does not confirm team’s participation. He said 43 that have collected registration forms have yet to settle their fees to confirm to compete in the tourney.

Out of the 32 teams, the 15 Moresby South Rugby League teams automatically occupy the slots.

Solien said defending A grade champions 54 Bears have yet to register for the 32 team event with deadline of registration is February 18.