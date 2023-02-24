Inter Rapidísimo expands FIFA partnership

Last year, Inter Rapidísimo became the first Colombian company to be named Official Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup™, and will now extend this cooperation to the elite women's tournament.

Celebrating 35 years of business this year, the company will benefit from stadium perimeter advertising as well as the use of official archive content and designations.

The organisation is already active in supporting women's football in Colombia, frequently working with national team stars Linda Caicedo, Lady Andrade and Tatiana Ariza Díaz, among other national and international figures.

In regards to the deal, Luis Rodríguez, FIFA's Head of Association Sales, said: “Last year, we welcomed Inter Rapidísimo to the FIFA family and we are delighted to extend the association until the Women's World Cup of FIFA in Australia and New Zealand. It will be a truly historic celebration of football, and we are looking forward to partnering with Inter Rapidísimo again.”

Colombia has qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ after reaching the final of last year’s Copa America Femenina and has been drawn in Group H with Germany, Morocco and Korea Republic