Inspiring Women's Football in Port Moresby

The aim was to promote the championships and inspire young girls to embrace football and make positive life choices.

AS Academy Feminine and Samoa's Kiwi FC made a visit to Boroko Primary School, where they engaged with students through captivating dance performances and ticket presentations. The players enthusiastically shared their personal experiences and uplifted the students with their positive energy.

Samoa FC’s Hana Malobaga expressed deep appreciation for the warm welcome and expressed feeling right at home in Port Moresby. The impactful visit left a lasting impression, inspiring the students to actively pursue football and make positive decisions in their lives.

This engagement by the teams highlights the remarkable power of sports in empowering young individuals. It also aligns perfectly with the event's vision of promoting women's football and empowering girls through the sport.

Port Moresby, building on the success of previous significant events such as the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, the 2018 APEC Leaders' Summit, the Rugby League World Cup 2017, various Pacific Games, as well as recent Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation and US-Pacific meetings, continues its journey of hosting regional and international events, taking notable strides towards becoming a prominent regional and global city.