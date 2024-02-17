INDIGENOUS BEAT MAORI ALLSTARS

Prolific Bulldogs wing Josh Addo-Carr struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes, before local fan favourite Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow added another just before the half-time break in Townsville, to set the Indigenous up for back-to-back NRL Harvey Norman All-Stars victory for the first time since the concept changed to include the Māori in 2019.

A fourth try from Titans flyer Alofiana Khan-Pereira inside the final 10 minutes put the icing on the cake, in front of a crowd of 15,369 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Five-eighth Braydon Trindall was awarded the Preston Campbell Medal for his performance, which included setting up two of his side's four tries and kicking for 226 metres, in what was a strong halves partnership with club teammate Nicho Hynes.

As is often the case in these games which are powered by cultural pride and emotion, both teams raced out of the gates, with Joseph Tapine opening the scoring and Josh Addo-Carr replying with one of his own, inside the opening seven minutes.

But constant rain meant the execution often didn't match the enthusiasm in the first half which saw a combined 11 errors made.

While the Māori managed only to add further two points via a penalty, Addo-Carr's second – which came after he pressured Jesse Arthars into a spill while retrieving a grubber on his line – and Tabuai-Fidow's effort after he glided past the chasers to a loose ball, gave the hosts a 16-8 lead at the break.

Jack Howarth came close to scoring a try on debut for the Māori minutes into the second quarter, but the Bunker found double movement, the visitors were guilty of wasting further chances to add points which included a clean drop from Matthew Timoko over the try-line on 54 minutes.

Xavier Willison capped a fine performance with a consolation four-pointer on the full-time siren.