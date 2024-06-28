India and South Africa battle it out for T20 World Cup glory

Something will have to give on Saturday when two undefeated records come head to head for the right to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

India face South Africa in a clash of two sides undefeated thus far this tournament.

India seek to reclaim the trophy they last won in the inaugural 2007 edition, while South Africa are into the final for the first time - after seven previous World Cup semi-final defeats in all formats.

India have won every game they’ve been able to compete in, with the only dropped points coming from the abandoned fixture against Canada at a rain-soaked Lauderhill.

Impressive wins over Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Australia secured their spot in the knockout stages as the winners of Group 1 in the Super Eight - and they compounded their excellent form with a thumping victory over defending champions England in the semi-final.

South Africa have a perfect record at the tournament, but have been pushed close a number of times across their seven matches, with Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal all going close during the initial group stage, and tournament co-hosts USA doing the same at the start of the Super Eights.

They also won narrow matches against England and West Indies in the second stage - but then handed out a decisive nine-wicket win to Afghanistan in the semi-final.