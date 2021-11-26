Inaugural Veari Maha Shield

The two teams were selected by coaches John Ovia and Jack Vare based on form through the Village Premire League 2021.

In addition to being the first winners of the Veari Maha Shield, the winning team will win K3,250 while the Player of the Match is sponsored by Hilton Port Moresby.

The Veari Maha Shield is named after the late Veari Maha, who hailed from Alukuni Village in the Hood Lagoon area of Central Province.

He was the third chair of the Papua New Guinea Cricket Board.

He was chair from 1986 – 2001.

Maha played for the Koboni cricket team, who later changed their name to Hoods.

His eldest sons, Navu and second born son Jimmy, followed his footsteps and represented PNG in cricket.

His grandson, Barnabas Maha, is in the PNG Under 19 men’s team to go to the U19 World Cup in the West Indies early next year.

Maha passed away several years ago after a long illness.

The inaugural match will start at 11am on Saturday November 27th at Amini Park.

While supporters are not allowed at the venue due to COVID-19 restrictions, the match will be livestreamed via “FrogBox” and will be scored using the CricHQ online scoring and competition management system.

Hanuabada Selection XI: Raho Sam, Vani Vagi Morea, Sese Bau, Allen Joseph, Hila Vare, Simon Atai, John Boge Reva, Gaudi Toka, Alei Nao, Riley Hekure, Kabua Vagi, Sema Kamea.

Coach: John Ovia

World Selection XI: Assadollah Vala, Christopher Kilapat, Damien Ravu, Govea Airi, Hiri Hiri Patana, Ishara Silva, Kiplin Doriga, Malcolm Aporo, Norman Vanua, Raraga Gewa, Sakavai Gebai, Veari Kalai.

Coach: Jack Vare

As a curtain raiser, there will be a T10 match played at 9am with the “Lewas Young Guns” challenging the “Lewas Veterans” to a match. This is a great way for the Lewas to finish the season on a high after a difficult month.