 

Improving refereeing skills for PNG referees

BY: Loop Author
08:38, April 13, 2024
Port Moresby based Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup referees are stepping out of their comfort zone to learn and keep up with the new rules and technics of officiating in the modern game, which is more technical and faster.

Senior Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup referee Paul Wani has been inspired to lead in running weekly training sessions for both current and young aspiring referees.

Paul has been working under former NRL referee and now PNGRFL Manager Competition, Tony Archer to improve and modernize the standard of local referees. Wani is now mobilizing senior and young referees both males and females from Port Moresby and putting them through some practical training drills on the new rules but more awareness on tackle identification, mainly how tackles are categorized and the difference between  dangerous and non-dangerous.

Wani said this is a new pathway for the young who aspire to pursue a career in refereeing while they step into coaching and mentoring roles. Wani was excited to announce that they have a grade  12 student from Mt Hagen, 19-year old Tony Poipoi who’s decided to take up refereeing. Wani said  Tony is among 10 young boys identified through their  talent identifictaion program.

Wani said Tony Archer is big on developing young people to be good referees. That’s why he  is putting more emphasis and focus on building a pathway for these young referees, especially in schools who can make a career out of it and transit to Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup and QRL or  other pathways .

Wani said he’s excited to see what the referees can bring to the table this weekend  when the national ruby league competition kicks off ,particularly adjudicating and keeping up with the pace of the game. 

