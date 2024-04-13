Improving refereeing skills for PNG referees

Senior Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup referee Paul Wani has been inspired to lead in running weekly training sessions for both current and young aspiring referees.

Paul has been working under former NRL referee and now PNGRFL Manager Competition, Tony Archer to improve and modernize the standard of local referees. Wani is now mobilizing senior and young referees both males and females from Port Moresby and putting them through some practical training drills on the new rules but more awareness on tackle identification, mainly how tackles are categorized and the difference between dangerous and non-dangerous.

Wani said this is a new pathway for the young who aspire to pursue a career in refereeing while they step into coaching and mentoring roles. Wani was excited to announce that they have a grade 12 student from Mt Hagen, 19-year old Tony Poipoi who’s decided to take up refereeing. Wani said Tony is among 10 young boys identified through their talent identifictaion program.

Wani said Tony Archer is big on developing young people to be good referees. That’s why he is putting more emphasis and focus on building a pathway for these young referees, especially in schools who can make a career out of it and transit to Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup and QRL or other pathways .

Wani said he’s excited to see what the referees can bring to the table this weekend when the national ruby league competition kicks off ,particularly adjudicating and keeping up with the pace of the game.