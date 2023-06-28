Improved performance expected

The match is scheduled to kick off at 2pm local time in Papua New Guinea.

Watpore has called upon the services of Australia-based player Malinu Raminai to start in the forward position alongside Nenny Elipas. Captain Sagude Zale will play as a flanker with support from the midfield out wide.

On the opposite flank, Christie Maneu will hold her position, while Mareerose Wadunah and Aileen David will occupy the central midfield.

The defensive line will consist of Zakainah Kiasaka, Raynata Samuel, Kellyn Robin, and Mayah Samai. Glores Miag will take charge of the goalkeeping duties.

Watpore expressed her confidence in the team's ability to deliver an impressive performance in the final match.

She acknowledged that Fiji, with the home advantage would present a stronger challenge. Both Fiji (3-0) and PNG (11-0) suffered defeats against New Zealand, making this match a mere formality to determine the second-place finisher in Group B.

The coach emphasized that PNG would approach the game with a positive mindset following their previous loss. She stated, "We have learned a lot from our first game, and we should give our best against the home side this afternoon."

Fiji Kulas, on the other hand, are determined to make a comeback as they face Papua New Guinea in their second pool game.

Despite their 3-0 defeat against New Zealand, Fiji's head coach Angeline Chua believes her team possesses the necessary qualities to secure a victory against their PNG counterparts.

Chua stated, "We were able to identify all our weaknesses during our game with New Zealand, and we are prepared to take on PNG." She affirmed that their goal of advancing to the group stage of the championship remained unchanged, and their focus was on achieving that objective.

The coach expressed the importance of adhering to their game plan to overcome PNG's challenge. She emphasized that despite PNG's 11-0 loss to New Zealand, her team would not underestimate their ability to stage a comeback.

Chua mentioned that her players had recovered well from their previous match and anticipated a tough encounter against PNG.