Impressive Start To AFL

Also joining the city competition for the first time season is the Alavana Swans of Hula in the Central Province.

Seasoned campaigners, West Eagles, Koboni Demons and 13 Plus Cats opened up Moni Plus 2021 Port Moresby AFL season on a high note, strapping their opponents with impressive wins at the Colts Oval on the weekend.

The Eagles, coming off their pre-season victory last week proved a class above the Dockers by 37 in the main match on Saturday.

The 13.5 (77) to 6.4 (40) scoreline was an indication that the reigning premiers are headed for another successful footy season.

Although the ‘Wharfies’ had their stars Emmanuel Tupia, Emmaus Wartovo, Wesley Yuwi, Stanis Isu, Luke Savere Jr, Jason Logi and new recruit Joe Ginara on the deck.

Their efforts were just not good enough to take the pride away from the reigning champions, who kept their 2020 premiership form intact with captain courageous Jeffery ‘Hardy’ Vogae, Kila Rawali, Clyde Pulah and Alois Mondo leading the way.

In the earlier match on Saturday, 13 Plus Cats welcomed the new team Alavana Swans of Hula Village with a routing 7.7 (49) to 1.1 (7) baptism of fire.

Although the young Hula boys showed some wealth of raw talents, they took the defeat as a new learning curve to rise up to the rigors of hectic play in a tough Port Moresby AFL.

In Sunday’s match a revamped Koboni Demons adjusted well to the wet conditions to walloped Gereka Bombers 12.3 (75) to 0.5 (5) in a one-sided affair.