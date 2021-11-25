ID For Para Athletes

The TID is an ongoing program run by the PNG Para Olympic Committee to identify new para athletes for upcoming international events as per International Para Olympic Committee calendar.

PNG Para Sports Business Manager Susan Sere said as per talent ID and selection criteria, all athletes must go through indoor and outdoor sessions.

Sere said with major international events coming next year, the International Para Olympic Committee through Oceania Para Sports, have been given a timeline to identify new athletes and prepare for next year’s calendar.

Apart from international events there will be domestic competitions and national championships also lined up for 2022.