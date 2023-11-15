ICC Cricket World Cup semi finals

New Zealand will be looking to edge out India to make back to Back World Cup Grand Finals appearance while India will be up for maintaining its 9 game winning streak.

India pulled off a convincing victory against Netherlands on November 12 to book their Semi-finals spot in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup capping off a remarkable nine straight win. Their outstanding season proved they are worthy for the World Cup title.

But before giving the shot to the coveted title, there is one more hump to go over, and that is beating the last ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup grand final Runners up, New Zealand.

New Zealand would be aiming to lift the 2023 World Cup Trophy after falling short to England in the last World Cup decider. They would throw everything to India to claim the victory and possibly avoid another finals humiliation.

New Zealand convincingly concluded their last One Day International beating Sri Lanka by 5 Wickets. They would be on top of their game flexing their muscle to keep India at bay but given the form India is in heading into this crucial match, this match will be a thriller.

While India and New Zealand square it out for one spot, South Africa and Australia will be fighting to prove their title credentials in claiming the other remaining spot.

In their last outing, Australia defeated Afghanistan by 3 Wickets with 19 balls to run and South Africa again edged out Afghanistan by 5 Wickets with 13 ball to run. Both teams showed class in their respective matches and will put up a masterclass in the second semi-finals match on 16 November.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final is set for November 19 and two of these teams will be contesting for the Cup title.