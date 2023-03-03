IBSU supports kickboxing

This partnership was for the institution to support the Southern Region Kickboxing Tournament with K3,000.

Kickboxing legend and President of the PNG Kickboxing Federation, Stanley Nandex received the support through a prevention on Monday 27th February, acknowledging the institution as this support will go towards purchasing the trophies and medals for the tournament.

Nandex said, "The relationship with IBS is based on providing an opportunity for our youths through sports. We don't train people to be violent rather to protect one and another, respect and care for themselves."

Nandex added that IBS and the Kickboxing Federation have come a long way, in terms of recognising the Federation's efforts, particularly in training youths and most importantly the females who are taking part in the code. Also providing a pathway for men and women to change and correct different attitudes through the programs.

"IBSU takes pride in sponsoring the PNG Kickboxing Federation and offer its help whenever it is needed. You (Stanley Nandex) are a world class champion who is also helping to train world class fighters and we are happy to contribute in small way,” said IBSU Founder, Sir Mick Nades.

Sir Mick further informed that the institution is pleased to support the tournament as a means of instilling proper discipline in the youths and creating an impact to youth development through sports.

About 100 youths from clubs within NCD and Central Province contest from the 24th-25th of March.