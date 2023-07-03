Hygiene awareness for Madang netballers

The program also known as the Hamamas long Pilai, under the Team Up program aimed for children playing netball under the Madang Netball Association.

Madang is the third province they have visited, this program ultimately seeks not only to teach children about the correct skills in netball, but also to teach them about basic hygiene skills, which is essential for a healthy body when playing sports.

PNG Netball’s Media and communications manager, Kori Toua-Navuru said the event had been very successful and that they were happy to have completed their courses on time. They also did a mini presentation of equipment’s to six identified schools within Madang.

During the four-day course of the event, the girls were taught mainly about their personal values, leadership, hygiene and an addition of menstrual hygiene for the players.

“First day we did introduction, with the first session of introduction in the morning and in the afternoon, we did My Values. So, we are getting the kids to find and ask them what their values are, why values are important to them, and how they can use their values in netball and in their own lives too,” said Coach Winnie Mavara.

“The second day we do leadership, so we trying to teach the girls how they can become leaders, at a young age, and anyone can become a leader. Whether you are young or old, anyone can be a leader. So let them become leaders and we have followers. They decide on how they can lead younger people or people that are there with them.”

President of Madang Netball Association, Velda Yama, was very grateful for the program outreach to Madang; and as future stars of the province, she is happy that the girls have learnt so much in their technical skills as well as taking care of their physical bodies.