Hunters Training Well

They have been maintaining good attitude and high intensity throughout their field and gym sessions.

With the 12 new additions to the team this year, the competition for spots in the final 26 man squad is providing that extra push and motivation for the boys.

This year’s pre-season training camp has gone up another notch with a lot more focus on fitness, conditioning and elevating the intensity level. At the same time, the team is doing simple ball drills in attack and defensive situation which has been one of their main downfalls this year.

Head Coach Matt Church has also embraced the value of having Stanley Tepend onboard. His vast knowledge of the game in the Digicel cup and unique coaching style has added another dimension to the Hunters training culture. With him being around, the boys feel more at home.

Church said with the 12 new additions onboard there’s a lot more speed, skill and agility being displayed at the training sessions which could make the Hunters one of the quickest teams in the ISC in the 2022 season.

Church added that the Hunters have lined up two pre-season matches with Kaiviti Silktails of Fiji and Capras in Queensland before the season kicks off.