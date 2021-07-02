Hunters Strengthen Backline

Winger Brendon Gotuno is among the returning players, three months after he broke his arm in the opening minutes of the last clash against the Cutters in Mackay.

The Hunters overcame Gotuno’s injury to sizzle through three tries in 14 minutes in one of the best passages of football since they arrived at their Gold Coast base for the 2021 season.

Since then, the Hunters have dealt with an unlucky injury run that has tested their depth away from home.

“We’ve had a disrupted season with injuries and suspensions which has made it hard to get combinations working,” Hunters coach Matt Church said.

“It’s a huge benefit to get those combinations firing and we’re now back to fielding a backline which is the strongest we can name at the moment in terms of experience.

“We know that Mackay will be tough – their position on the ladder belies the fact that they have been very competitive against some strong teams.

“They are a big team through the middle and that’s where we have to take them on. You can’t let Mackay dictate to you or it’s a long day. We know that we’ll have to be ready for their challenge.”

It will be an even tussle but Hunters aim for a better run. Hunters are on 11th place on the leader with Cutters sitting at the bottle of the ladder on 14th place.

The Hunters’ win in Mackay in Round 3, was built on strength in the middle as captain Ila Alu led the charge with his teammates following.

Forwards Samuel Yegip and Sylvester Namo scored two quick tries against the Cutters before Junior Rau finished off a backline movement in a stellar patch of play.

Gotuno, Rau and Terry Wapi will resume their places in the back three for the Hunters with Wapi reclaiming the fullback role he was forced to give up with an ankle injury.

The Hunters were boosted by a strong PNG crowd in Mackay in Round 3 and they will be grateful for the support of their Gold Coast-based fans this weekend.

“The crowd in Mackay that night was fantastic and we know how good our support has been this year,” Church said.

“It’s something that our players really appreciate and it gives a hometown feel to a game that is played a long way from Port Moresby.

The Hunters team against Mackay Cutters is:

1. Terry Wapi

2. Junior Rau.

3.Brandon Nima.

4. Joe Joshua.

5. Brendon Gotuno.

6. Ase Boas

7 Charlie Simon.

8. Stanton Albert.

9. Wartovo Puara Jnr.

10. Samuel Yegip

11. Benji Kot.

12. Sylvester Namo.

13. Ila Alu (c) Interchange:

14. Judah Rimbu.

15. Dilbert Isaac.

16. Mark Piti

17. Enock Maki.

18. Solo Wane.

Coach: Matt Church.