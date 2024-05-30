Hunters stay focused

Hunters Coach Paul Aiton nevertheless praised his boys for a strong start to close out the first half with a comprehensive 20-10 lead only to give away the game in the second half.

The young Hunters playing group will always take their losses as a learning curve to build their confidence and further develop their game as they continue to build on their season.

It was business as usual at the Hunters training this week with everybody in good spirits as they refocus on their next assignment this week. The Hunters will host 13th place South Logan Magpies at the Santos National football stadium this Saturday 1st of June,2024.

Coach Paul Aiton is likely to stick to the same side that lost to Cutters over the weekend for consistency saying he has full confidence on the team to bounce back this weekend. While training has been more on recovery and getting the bodies moving again after the tough trip to Mackay.

On the injury front, Aiton and the medical staff are closely monitoring Josh Lau’s recurring ankle injury that has seen him having limited time on the field. While Lau is Aiton’s first choice No.6, rising Hunters reserve player Finley Glare is on standby and ready to step up.

On Morea Morea’s return to the team and having his first run against Mackay Cutters last week, coach Aiton rated his fairly but not there yet in terms of fitness level and his IQ playing at the Q Cup level.With Sanny Wabo coming back this week, Morea will continue to get some more game time playing at the Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup to help boost his fitness level.