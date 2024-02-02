Hunters selection process winds down

They currently have 36 players in camp vying for spots in the final PNG Hunters 30-man squad for the 2024 QRL Hostplus season.

Pressure is now mounting on the players to put their best foot forward to impress the coaching staff before the final squad list is announced this week.

Coach Paul Aiton and his staff have organized opposed sessions for the past two weeks to assess and recap on what the boys have learnt since block one started in terms of structure, game management and execution which is starting to come together.

Aiton has been impressed with the energy and enthusiasm shown by the old boys which is rubbing off on the younger members of the squad.

The Hunters' final selection trial match is scheduled for 5pm this Saturday at the Santos National Football Stadium.

Only families and the media have been invited to watch and cover the trial match.