HUNTERS SEASON LAUNCHED

The highlight of the night was the big announcement and parade of the final 30-man squad for 2024 by Hunters rookie coach Paul Aiton. The new look Hunters team to be captained by Ila Alu has 11 debutants while several notable names from the 2023 playing squad have been left out.

Before the confirmation of the final 30-man squad for the 2024 Hostplus Cup season, some tough calls were made before the official announcement last Saturday. Missing from the squad are Junior Igila, Benji Kot, Siki Konden and Sherwin Tanabi.

After navigating his first pre-season as head coach, Aiton was proud of how the players and staff were able to endure a tough preseason. He said he was extremely happy with how the squad has come together and is looking forward to Rd 1 this weekend.

Among the returning 19 Hunters regulars from the 2023 season, Coach Aiton has named 11 debutants including three junior Kumuls namely Finley Glare, Gairo Voro and Bruce Bawase who were part of last year's Junior Kumuls that played the Australian School boys during the PM’s 13 weekend clash.

Coach Aiton also confirmed inspirational skipper and team leader, Alu to lead the team again this season adding he is the most senior player in the group with strong charisma and a role model for the next generation of Hunters players.

Alu has again put his hand up to embrace the leadership role and help mentor and maneuver the team through another tough season ahead.

The PNG Hunters kick off the 2024 Hostplus campaign on home soil at Santos National Football Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, March 9 against Wynnum Manly Seagulls.