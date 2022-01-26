Hunters Season Launch Cancelled

In a media release today, the PNG Hunters regrated to inform all stakeholders that tonight's event has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Port Moresby area.

The club has heeded the advice of relevant governing bodies and determined that the health and safety of all scheduled to be involved in today’s event is the main priority.

SP PNG Hunters’ Chairman Stan Joyce says the decision is disappointing but necessary.

"It is extremely unfortunate that we have had to cancel today’s event. The club was looking forward to recognising our corporate partners and loyal supporters before flying to Australia, but it is important that we put everyone’s health first. We all need to do our part in helping to stop the spread and we appreciate your understanding at this time.”

The playing squad and staff will remain in hotel quarantine before departing for Australia later in the week, pending travel restrictions.