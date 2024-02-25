Hunters on the right track with wins

The SP PNG Hunters make a healthy start to the year under rookie head coach Paul Aiton, in a promising sign heading into season proper.

The Hunters team comprises a mixed playing group with experienced hands in the likes of Brandon Nima and Junior Rop leading the team with some possible bolters of the season, Jordan Pat, Manasseh Kai and Weiyah Koi making the team.

They took out the win in the close finish 18-14 against Ipswich Jets in the previous weekend before backing it up with a convincing win against the Capras yesterday.

This win puts Aiton’s men in the good window as the rookie head coach leads the side into the 2024 Queensland Rugby League season. The team will take so much confidence out of this contest.

While the victory may put a smile on the faces of players and coaches alike, it will give a healthy headache for the head coach Aiton as he tries to finalize his final 17 ahead of the round one clash on March 9, against Wynnum Manly Seagull in Port Moresby.

Meanwhile, the recent tribal fight in Wapenamada, Enga Province, and the January 10 riot in Port Moresby have triggered the Queensland Rugby League to decide on whether or not they will give PNG Teams home games in Port Moresby considering the safety of players.