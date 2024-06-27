Hunters renergized after long break

While having consecutive byes would be seen as a setback, from a professional viewpoint the Hunters are embracing the challenge and sticking to their normal training process with a positive mindset.

While it may seem ages ago since they played their last game against Western Clydesdales, the Hunters are back at training after breaking camp for the King’s birthday week.

At today’s training session, Coach Paul Aiton, said it was good to see the boys back refreshed and bringing new energy to training.

While there’s been so much talk about playing finals footy again, for now the main focus is concentrating on their strengths and what they can control while at the back of their mind, finals would be the ultimate goal.

Coach Aiton said while injured captain Ila Alu is out for this weekend, there’s a lot of hype and enthusiasm in camp. He mentioned Junior Rop’s 50th milestone game, saying Rop has been given the captaincy role. It will be his occasion as the Hunters wrecking ball against Ipswich Jets this Sunday.

The Hunters play Norths Devils in another away game in round 17 before they host Central Queensland Capras in Port Moresby on Sunday July 14, followed by Sunshine Falcons on July 21.