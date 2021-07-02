Hunters Remain Hopeful

If they do, the Hunters will be ready to welcome the Cutters to their temporary home at Bycroft Oval, knowing a win can begin a run towards August’s finals series.

“Those factors always help especially in these uncertain times as we wait to hear more on the lockdown situation. But we’ve spent all year adapting to changing circumstances so that’s nothing new.”

The Cutters are based in Mackay, which is not in lockdown like southeast Queensland and the Townsville region. That means the Cutters have been able to train this week while the teams in southeast Queensland have been forced to cool their heels during lockdown.

However, last week’s bye has teams fresh and ready to play if the Government gives its approval at tomorrow morning’s scheduled COVID-19 media conference.

If the lockdown is extended beyond Friday, the QRL intends to reschedule the round into a bye weekend in late July to ensure the Intrust Super Cup can stay on track for 19 matches for each team before the finals.