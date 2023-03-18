Hunters remain focused

The match crunch time is set for 6:30pm.

After pulling off an impressive win against the Western Clydesdales 20-10 last weekend, Coach Stanley Tepend says while last week’s result was promising, the players are focused.

“That was our first Cup game as a group last week and we took a lot of positives from that,” he said

Errors and ill-discipline are commonplace at this stage of the season but it was the Hunters resilience and effort in defence that most impressed against the Clydesdales. PNG’s ability to defend their errors and repel a desperate Clydesdales attack in good-ball laid the platform for the Hunters strike attacking players to go to work.

Spine players Sakias Komati, Jamie Mavoko and Morea Morea combined smartly in attack to set up four tries last weekend, and all three will need to be at their best again when they take on the Magpies.

The SP PNG Hunters will make minimal changes to the side that beat the Western Clydesdales in Round 1, with Rodrick Tai (centre) profiling as the most notable inclusion.

Tai made his Hostplus Cup debut last season and has enjoyed a meteoric rise since then, including a successful World Cup campaign with the PNG Kumuls and a gruelling NRL preseason under Wayne Bennett with The Dolphins NRL squad.

Tai is a powerful runner of the ball in yardage, a sound defender and a target in the air when attacking the try line. If Komati, Mavoko and Morea can position him smartly in attack and give him enough early ball, Tai will trouble the Magpies edge defenders on Saturday.



Tai’s combination with rising star Morea will be one to watch out for this week, too. The young fullback was awarded the Hastings Deering Player of the Match in Round 1 with his footwork and ball playing skills a highlight in the Hunters win.

As their combination develops, Morea and Tai could form a lethal partnership on the Hunters right edge in attack.

On the other hand, Souths-Logan also come into Round 2 off a strong win, having made light work of the Ipswich Jets last weekend in a five-tries-to-three rout. Magpies backrower, Jesse Jennings was the star of the show, scoring two tries on the edge as Souths-Logan ran away with the win.

The Magpies will observe their first home game of the season on Saturday when they host the Hunters. A big crowd and a hostile welcome is expected as Souths-Logan too look to start their season with two wins on the trot.

Coach Tepend added: “There’s still lots to work on and we’re staying focused on ourselves this week. Most teams in the Hostplus Cup will have NRL affiliated players dropping back to play and this week is no different. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”