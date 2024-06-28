Hunters ready for Round 16 against Jets

The Paul Aiton side will travel to Brisbane this Sunday for their return match against Ipswich Jets, at the North Ipswich Reserve.

The last time the two teams met this year was in Rd 10 with PNG getting up 36-18 at the Santos National Football stadium.

Hunters Coach Paul Aiton won’t be expecting anything less than a strong performance from his boys on Sunday, given majority of the 17 have had good runs with their respective franchise clubs during the bye weeks which was a positive for match fitness.

Head to head, the Hunters have a decent track record over the Jets 10 out of 16 including their recent 36-18 in round 10.

In the absence of captain Ila Alu due to injury, milestone man and Hunters wrecking ball, Junior Rop will captain the side, on the occasion of his 50th game in the QRL.

In terms of their pre-match preparation, Coach Aiton said they have reviewed their last wo games and have addressed a number of things that they need to fix before Sunday, mostly defense which is always important.

Aiton has decided to stick with majority of his starting regular 13 while Sakias Komati makes his return from injury and will start off the bench alongside Manase Kai and Gairo Voro, added to the extended bench. Meanwhile Alex Max retains the No.3 jumper after he was stood down for one match for disciplinary issues. He will partner Clent Lama in the centres replacing Elijah Roltinga. The halves combo is Finley Glare, Jamie Mavoko and Judah Rimbu while the Hunters forward pack is as per program and led by props Valentine Richard and Tony Worot, backrowers Whallon Tau Loi and Benji Kot and lock (capt) Junior Rop.