Hunters ready for Capras clash

The Central-Queensland-based side made light work of the Western Clydesdales in QRL Round 1, winning 28-10 thanks largely to the work of their back five. This makes for an epic clash scheduled for 6pm kick-off tomorrow.

To pile on 36 points from seven tries in their first game of the season is a big confidence booster for Paul Aiton’s men but it was their improvements without the ball that should be most encouraging for the PNG Hunters faithful.

The Hunters went through a normal post-game routine this week. Wednesday was a day off for the boys before getting through some heavy workouts on Thursday including captains run before flying out today.

As reported earlier this week several star players from last week’s emphatic win over a strong Wynnum side namely Robert Mathias, Valentine Culligan and Trevor Solu. The trio won’t be travelling to Rockhampton this weekend due to visa issues and suspension.

Coach Aiton has brought in reliable replacements in Junior Talin to start in number 12. Junior Kumul, Finley Glare, and Mioks backrower Manisa Kai will come off the bench.

While the majority of last week’s winning side remains intact, Coach Aiton was quite critical about ill-discipline, which they need to fix moving forward.

He’s looking forward to seeing more attacking flair from Centres Clent Lama and Elijah Roltinga on the edges with strong defense.

The unfamiliar spine combination of Sanny Wabo, Sakias Komate, Joshua Lau and Judah Rimbu will be tested again this weekend when they face Capras Jackson Millar in 6, Jack Madden in 7 and Trey Brown (9) at dummy half.

Upfront it’s been a bit of a slow burn for Hunters prop-forward Jordan Pat but he enjoyed a breakout game last week, wrecking up some valuable post-contact metres and scoring a try.

Pat has managed 17 QRL appearances since making his Hunters debut back in 2019 but was a different beast on Saturday afternoon, tipping the game in PNG’s favour when the contest was still in the balance.

Captain Courageous, Ila Alu, is ready to put his body on the line to set the platform for the young pack. Alu said the Hunter-Capras match-up draws a lot of interest from the local community with some good support for the PNG boys too.

The Central-Queensland-based side is beaming with confidence after accounting for Western Clydesdales 28-10 in round 1 last week, thanks largely to the work of their back five and allowing their forward pack to keep fresh and front-load their efforts in defence.