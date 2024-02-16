The SP PNG Hunters preseason program winds down next week with their final trial match against CQ Capras in Gladstone, Central Queensland on the 24th of February.

Meanwhile, Hunters Coach Paul Aiton has also highlighted several teething issues relating to players injuries and visa delays that somewhat affected the team’s travel to Brisbane last week. The Hunters nonetheless went on to beat Ipswich Jets 18-4.

While commending his boys for their courageous effort against Ipswich Jets last week, Aiton is not getting carried away. He highlighted that there are still a lot of things they need to work on to get to where they want to go be this season.

The Hunters executed a little bit better in last week’s trial match against the Jets, however this week it’s back to the process and more hard work to be better.

The Hunters will work through their paces this week before they travel back to Brisbane for their final trial match against Capras as lead up to their season opener against Wynnum Manly at home on March 10.

Meanwhile, the PNG Hunters season launch is set for early March at the Santos National Football stadium