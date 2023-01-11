Hunters players join Dolphins

Emmanuel Waine, Rodrick Tai, Sherwin Tanabi and Judah Rimbu have been called up to the Wayne Bennett-coached side for train and trial deals in 2023.

They join fellow Papua New Guinean and Kumul player, Jeremiah Simbiken in the squad.

This is through a strategic pathway signed between the PNG Hunters and the NRL Dolphins in 2022.

Of those four players, two will be selected by the Dolphins to stay on and train with their NRL squad for the remainder of the season.

If not selected to play for the Dolphins NRL side, those players will come back and play for the Hunters in the 2023 QRL’s Hostplus Cup.

Meanwhile the PNG Hunters resumed preseason training this week after the Christams - New Year break.

While 10 players from the original train on squad have been released back to their respective Digicel Cup teams.

Thirty players have been retained from last year team including Francis Kembis, Ila Alu, Jamie Mavoko, Junior Rop, Liam Joseph, Matthew Jesse, Wartovo Puara Jr, Solo Wane, Wesa Tenza and Epel Kapinias from Wynnum.