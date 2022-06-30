Hunters Partners With Hastings Deering

This helps provide the players with educational and training opportunities in preparation for life after football.

Rugby holds a strong and formidable place in the community and the same can be said of Hastings Deering since its establishment in PNG since 1949.

PNG Hunters Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barker says rugby league unites every Papua New Guinean and as people in the country.

He said, “The Hunters team demonstrates our desire to create strong pathways for emerging talent, a value we share with Hastings Deering. This partnership extends beyond the field, where Hastings is helping our players prepare for life after football through skills-based training which will lead to employment opportunities in PNG.”

CEO Barker says off the field, the players are pillars in the community, supporting social awareness programs also the prevention of gender-based violence and promotion of health education.

“COVID-19 has certainly been a difficult time for everyone, but I know watching the Hunters is a highlight for the PNG people. We’re excited to watch the boys play in this year’s season,” Hastings Deering PNG Area Manager Andrew Dare said.

In closing Mr. Dare said, “Our strong family culture at Hastings Deering is aligned to the Hunters, and more broadly reflects a set of shared values and joint connection with Papua New Guinea”

Since their journey began 73 years ago, Hastings Deering has committed to delivering quality product and services to its customers with operating across six sites in PNG, and like them, the SP PNG Hunters commit their best in representing their country and people on the local and world stage.