Hunters outplay Falcons

The Hunters were ferocious in both attack and defence as the Falcons failed to build any momentum throughout the match.

Despite a back to back set by the Falcons from the kick-off the Hunters opened the scoring in the 7th minute when Terry Wapi stepped through the line to score for a 4 – 0 lead.

The Falcons took advantage of an overlap 10 minutes later with Nat McGavin scooting over the left edge to help his team take the lead (6-4).

Hunters debutant Norman Brown regained the lead for the Hunters in the 23rd minute when he scooped up a loose ball from a fifth last kick to score his first try of the season for an 8 – 6 lead.

The Hunters forced numerous errors from the Falcons, who failed to maintain possession, with bone rattling defence.

And after a penalty against the Falcons, the Hunters scored again with Ben Kelly crossing over from dummy half taking the lead to 14 – 6 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half and Kelly scored his double of the afternoon to extend the Hunters lead 20 – 6.

The Falcons continued to fight and were rewarded in the 63rd minute with Tyson Smoothie crossing over the Hunters try line to reduce the deficit to 8 points.

However, any hope of a come back was extinguished when form Prop Samuel Yegip strolled over to add another try to his tally for a 26 – 6 lead.

And following a Todd Murphy error in the 74th minute, the Hunters hit the final nail in the coffin with Brown bagging his second try.

Hunters Coach, Mathew Church, said he was pleased with the performance of the team in defence, especially at their own try line despite wave after wave of Falcons attack.

Wartovo Puara Junior left the game late in the first half due to an ankle injury and did not return.