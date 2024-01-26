Hunters opposed session

Since Block Two of the Hunters pre-season training program resumed three weeks ago, the final selection process continues this week using opposed sessions, which is crucial to see who makes the final cut.

The Hunters are polishing up on their moves and set pieces before they head to the next stage of their pre-season program.

This week’s opposed sessions were mainly to test out players - ' mindset and attitude in real game situations. The team’s final internal trial will be on 3 February, 2024, ahead of the Queensland Capras trial match in Australia on the 9th of February.

Aiton again stressed the importance of having those opposed sessions now to see how the boys are connecting on the field, in real game situations and communication which is crucial.

Also, some good news coming out from the Hunters camp this week with Morea Morea Jr cleared by doctors to resume training. Coach Aiton again consciously said they are not rushing or putting pressure on Morea as he’s got his rehab training program.

A final squad of 30 will be announced next week before the team travels to Rockhampton Queensland for the Capras trial match.