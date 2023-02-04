Hunters in for more opposed sessions

He will try out combinations and game awareness, and how the boys can stay focused under fatigue and pressure.

That’s the strategy to get the team mentally and physically ready before they play Capras.

After nine grueling weeks of preseason training, Tepend is impressed and excited with the prospects that the current squad can bring to the table this season.

With only three weeks out of their first trial match against Capras, Tepend has realigned the team’s training strategy which is more focused on real game situation by increasing the number of opposed sessions to get the boys mindset working and combinations right.

Yesterday’s training session was fast and highly intense which included 20 meter multistage fitness beep test. The test involves running continuously between two points that are 20m apart from side to side.

As the test proceeds the interval between each successive beep, decreases forcing the athletes to increase their speed over the course of the test, until it’s impossible to keep up.

In the forwards Francis Kembis was the last man standing as the fittest forward and former Tumbe and Guria five-eight Saki Peter was the fittest for the backs. More opposed sessions and getting combinations right, Tepend again highlighted

specific game aspects that needs fine tuning especially working under pressure think quickly on the run, and make defensive reads or calls faster because the game is faster down there.

With most of the players are new getting the combinations is very crucial especially the spine in the middle.